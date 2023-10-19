Türkiye To Supply Estonia With 230 Armored Vehicles Worth $211M

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Two Turkish vehicle manufacturers, Otokar and Nurol Makina, on
Wednesday signed contracts with Estonia for the supply of 230
armored vehicles worth around €200 million (approximately $211
million), Azernews reports, citing Anadolu
Agency.
A contract signing ceremony was held in the Estonian capital
Tallinn for the 230 4X4 and 6X6 vehicles to be delivered to
Estonian security forces by the Estonian Centre for Defence
Investments (ECDI).
“Additionally, four wheeled armoured vehicles have been
purchased for the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Centre of the
Estonian Rescue Board. These armoured vehicles are intended to
safeguard members of the Defence Forces in combat situations,
ensuring their rapid and secure deployment on the battlefield,”
according to a statement from the ECDI.
During the ceremony, Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar
Guler and his Estonian counterpart Hanno Pevkur signed a Letter of
Intent, and Haluk Gorgun, president of the Turkish Defense Industry
Agency, and Magnus Valdemar Saar, director general of the ECDI
signed a protocol for cooperation in the two countries' defense
industries.
Later, contracts were signed between ECDI and Otokar for the
supply of ARMA 6X6 armored combat vehicles, and NurolMakina for the
supply of NMS (YORUK) 4X4 armored combat vehicles. Otokar Deputy
General Manager Sedef Vehbi and Engin Aykol, Nurol Makina's CEO
signed the contracts.
Speaking at the event, Turkish Minister Guler said the signed
letter of intent will strengthen the two countries' excellent
relations and allow the defense industry and companies to
collaborate more.
Noting that the two countries have very good relations based on
mutual respect, Guler said the 100th anniversary of bilateral
relations will be celebrated in 2024.
“Relations in the defense industry will bring the two countries
closer,” the minister said, adding“The products of Turkish
companies will further strengthen the Estonian army and contribute
to regional security. The memorandum of intent will further develop
good relations.”
For his part, Estonian Defense Minister Pevkur said that
following the Ukraine-Russia war, Estonia realized it did not have
much time to strengthen its defense.
“I am very pleased to sign this letter of intent, which will
further our cooperation in the defense industry,” Pevkur said.
He also added that NATO is a great military power and the latest
developments in Ukraine and Israel have reaffirmed the importance
of keeping this great power together.
