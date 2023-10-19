Umerov, Kihara Discuss Situation On Battlefield In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In a phone call, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara discussed the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine.
The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Grateful to Japan for their steadfast support. Briefed my colleague with the battlefield updates. Discussed our urgent needs,” Umerov wrote.
Additionally, the parties considered the development prospects of defense cooperation between the two countries.
The Ukrainian minister noted he would be honored to welcome Mr. Kihara in Kyiv.
A reminder that the Government of Japan will assist Ukraine with humanitarian demining efforts and the restoration of agricultural sector.
