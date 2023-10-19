Dr. Arvind Sahay Takes Charge As The Director Of MDI

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Premier B School of India, MDI Gurgaon welcomes its new Director Dr. Arvind Sahay, who has taken charge from the Acting Director, Dr. Sangeeta Shah Bhardwaj. Prior to joining MDI Gurgaon, Prof. Sahay was serving as the Founding Chairperson of the NSE Center for Behavioral Sciences and the Chairperson of the India Gold Policy Center and held the position of Professor of Marketing at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A).



Prof. Sahay was the Faculty Chair, Neuroscience in Marketing and the author of 'Brands and the Brain: How to use Neuroscience to create Impactful Brands' - a book on the behaviour concepts and related methodology, consumer psychology to develop better marketing programmes and strategies – based on consumer behaviour which aims to help marketeers in better pricing, packaging and marketing communications.





Prof. Sahay comes with a Ph.D in Marketing Strategy and International Business; a PGDM in Marketing & Finance, at the IIM-Ahmedabad. Prior to this, Prof. Sahay completed a B.Tech in Chemical Engineering from IIT Kanpur.



Incidentally, an IIT hub can be formed in Dr Sahay's home with wife Ms. Bharti Sinha Sahay, an architect, an alumnus of IIT- Kharagpur and their elder daughter who is from IIT-Delhi. In the early part of his career, Prof. Sahay worked in the manufacturing and financial services sectors, apart from engaging in IT consulting.



MDI (Management Development Institute) Gurgaon is one of the oldest Business Schools of the country started after XLRI, FMS Delhi, IIM Calcutta, Ahmedabad and IIFT Delhi. MDI has the distinction of being the first internationally accredited Indian B-School. It was accredited by South Asian Quality Standards (SAQS) in 2005. Applications for the batch of 2024-26 are now open.





MDI Gurgaon with 40 Acres of lush Green Campus ranks among the top 5-7 B Schools of the country in terms of popularity. MDI is the first Indian B-School accredited by AMBA International accreditation by the coveted Association of MBAs (AMBA) London was awarded to MDI in 2006. As per NIRF ranking 2023 MDI G ranked 13 overall and ranked 2 amongst the private Management Institutes.

The milestone establishes the international quality standards of the Institute. MDI is among the selected few B-Schools accredited by SAQS: MDI has the distinction of being few B-schools accredited by South Asian Quality Standards (SAQS) in 2005. MDI is the largest training institute in the country with more than 68000+ manager beneficiaries.

MDI Final Placement 2023: Management Development Institute, Gurgaon (MDI G) released the final placement for the PGDM (PGDM, PGDM HRM, & PGDM IB) Batch 2021 - 23. As per the reports, the highest package for the MDI Gurgaon placements 2023 is 60 LPA. While the average package for the different courses of PGDM HRM, PGDM were Rs. 26.42 LPA, Rs. 27.67 LPA respectively.

MDI G SIP Report 2022-24 Batch: MDI Gurgaon was the second B School after FMS Delhi to have declared the Summer Internships Placements (SIP) status for Batch 2022-24. The average SIP offered is Rs. 2.85 lakh and the highest SIP offered is Rs. 4 Lakh. For PGDM HRM Batch - The average SIP offered is Rs. 2.56 Lakh and the highest SIP offered is Rs. 4 Lakh

MDI Gurgaon offers scholarships to 20 students of current batch 100% tuition fees waiver: Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon, the premiere management institute of the country, offered scholarships to the current batch of management students (2022-23) which includes 100% waiver in tuition fees for the complete program. This year 20 students are recipients of this merit cum means scholarship.

MDI Gurgaon gives merit cum need-based scholarships up to a maximum of 5% of approved intake students in the first year of the PGDM Programme and PGDM-HRM Programme. The students are required to produce any of the following certificates issued during the year of application at the time of applying to the programme to be considered for the TFW Scheme:

Family income certificate issued by any Govt. revenue authority (family income is up to Rs. 8.00 Lacs per annum)

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Certificate

Non-Creamy Layer certificate issued by a Govt. body.

MDI Gurgaon Admissions 2024: Management Development Institute Gurgaon (MDI Gurgaon or MDI G), the premier business School of India located in Delhi NCR opens application for the batch of 2024 - 26 for the PGDM; PGDM-HRM; PGDM-IB and PGDM-Business Analytics Programme. It is a 50 years old Business School which is SAQS, AMBA and AACSB Accredited. Online Application will be available till Friday, 24th November 2023 (till 5:00 PM). Candidates can apply online.



