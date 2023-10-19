US judge sentences meme-creator to jail

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking legal decision, Douglass Mackey, known online as 'Ricky Vaughn', has been sentenced to seven months in prison and two years of supervised probation for his role in what prosecutors allege was a conspiracy to manipulate and deceive voters during the 2016 United States presidential election. The case, which sets a significant precedent, echoes similar charges faced by former President Donald Trump under the same statute.



According to prosecutors, Mackey's actions involved disseminating messages designed to provoke, mislead, and deceive voters, with a particular focus on urging supporters of Hillary Clinton to cast their votes via text messages. United States attorney Erik David Paulsen argued that this was a fraudulent scheme targeting one of the fundamental rights in American democracy. He asserted that a prison sentence was crucial to send a clear message to the public at large.



Judge Ann M. Donnelly described the alleged conspiracy as a direct assault on the democratic process. Despite Mackey's residence in Florida, the case was tried in the Eastern District of New York, where Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign headquarters were located.



Operating under the pseudonym 'Ricky Vaughn', a moniker inspired by a character played by Charlie Sheen in the 1989 film 'Major League', Mackey commanded a substantial following of approximately 58,000 on Twitter. A week prior to the November 8 election, he shared a series of memes urging Democrats to vote for Clinton through text messages—a method not yet permitted in the United States.



While Clinton ultimately lost the election to Republican candidate Donald Trump, she attributed her defeat to a range of factors including the FBI, alleged Russian interference, Macedonian meme creators, fake news, and what she termed "disinformation." The sentencing of Mackey highlights the evolving legal landscape surrounding online activities and their potential impact on electoral processes.





