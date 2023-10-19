Leo LEAKED: Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film Out On Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz And Other Torrent Sites

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Vijay's films are normally critic-proof, but in the case of Leo, even the critics appear to have given it a thumbs up. It's an action picture that's part of the LCU - Lokesh's cinematic universe. However, the film has been leaked online in HD quality for download on Torrent websites, Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz, which is bad news for the Leo producers. Leo's leak on the first day of release is expected to influence the Box Office collection.

Sanjay Dutt plays the primary antagonist in Leo. This is the actor's second appearance as the antagonist in a major South Indian film, following his triumph in KGF 2. The film is about an ordinary guy striving to preserve his family, but there is a twist for the spectator since Thalapathy Vijay plays two roles in the film. It's all about celebrating movies on the biggest possible scale.

Leo Movie Has Been Leaked:

Isaimini, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Kuttymovies, Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Pagalworld, Filmymeet, 7starhd, Vegamovies and Moviesflix are other websites where Mark Antony has been leaked.

The trailer for Leo Movie 2023 has been released on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-related websites such as movierulz. Piracy websites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz leak the latest releases. This is not, however, the first time a film has been leaked on the first day of its release.

Several stringent actions have been taken against the site in the past, however it has been discovered that the team behind the site emerges with a new domain whenever the previous Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are barred, they create a new domain and distribute pirated copies of the films. In the event of major theatrical releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before they are scheduled to be released.

DISCLAIMER- As piracy is a criminal act under the Copyright Act of 1957, Asianet Newsable does not condone or promote it. We respectfully suggest you refrain from engaging in such practices or encouraging piracy