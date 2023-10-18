5G Enterprise Market Size Estimated To Reach USD 16,846 Million By 2028 | CAGR 33.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“5G Enterprise Market by Frequency, Spectrum, Network Type, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028,”

The 5G enterprise market size was valued at $1,682 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $16,846 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 33.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Use of 5G enterprise solutions among the end users has increased in the last few years due to adoption of new cutting edge technologies in various organizations and rise in competition to create new mile stone in communication sector. In addition, increase in demand for next generation telecommunication network service among enterprises fuels the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in need for interactive, efficient and cost-effective communication and data service along with emerging technology such as internet of things and artificial intelligence are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, 5G Enterprise Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

AT&T

Ericsson

Huawei technologies co. Ltd.

Juniper Network

NEC corporation

Nokia Corporation

Samsung

SK Telecom

Verizon Communications LTD

ZTE corporation and Many More

By region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status by 2028. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 37.6% during the forecast period.

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and trends of global virtual meeting software market analysis. The study provides Porter's five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on global virtual meeting market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a defining moment, The COVID-19 outbreak has positively impacted the growth of the global 5G Enterprise market, to ease business operation during the COVID-19 pandemic, the governments of various emerging countries along with the private sectors companies are working together to speed up the development of 5G Enterprise and network. Moreover, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, almost all employees are working from home or their native place. Factors, such as working from home (WFH), and digital transformation of businesses, have become key components in the emergence of 5G enterprise.

