INNISFREE India Unveils Its Fresh Look And New Launch Of Vitamin C Green Tea Enzyme Brightening Serum

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) October 2023, New Delhi and Mumbai: INNISFREE India, the Effective Nature-Powered Skincare Discovered from the Island, brand celebrated its fresh new identity and new launch, INNSIFREE Vitamin C Green Tea Enzyme Brightening Serum along with its 10th Anniversary over an indulgent evening at HOME in Delhi and Tira Beauty In Mumbai.



The cult Korean beauty brand INNISFREE just unveiled an alluring new look, using the tagline 'Clean Island, where clean nature and healthy beauty coexist happily.' This fresh concept truly encapsulates what makes INNISFREE so beloved by beauty enthusiasts worldwide, getting one step closer to embracing nature in its entirety, a true reflection of healthy beauty. The rebrand includes a new visual identity, a refreshed website and much awaited new product updates.



To mark the occasion, INNISFREE hosted an interactive evening at HOME Delhi with an exclusive masterclass with Dr. Ishan Sardesai, aesthetic surgeon and the founder at The Face Centre. He shared insights on Vitamin C Serum, and how it is a one stop solution for troubled skin every step of the way.



The evening witnessed the crème de la crème of New Delhi enjoying hors d'oeuvres and beverages from Samsara Gin and Jimmy's Cocktail. INNISFREE announced its limited edition collaboration with Frozen Fun Gelato with their Green Tea Matcha flavoured gelato. The event also consisted of a floral station by Fresh Flowers for guests to curate their own bouquets. Instant photographs were handed out to guests to etch a bit of INNISFREE event in their memory!



The Mumbai event was held at The TIRA Beauty Store in Jio World Drive, BKC. The launch was celebrated with the vivacious Ayesha Kanga, who came in to speak about her association with the brand. The event was attended by renowned personalities from the industry. INNISFREE collaborated with The Flower Shop Bloom and Hola Candle for a fun Make Your Own Bouquet and Curate Your Own Candle activity.



Ms. Mini Sood Banerjee, Assistant Director & Head of Marketing at AmorePacific India mentioned that, "INNISFREE has come a long way, with a celebrated 10 years success in India, the brand has truly been loved and supported by you all. We're very proud to unveil the fresh new identity, with our new launch THE VITAMIN C GREEN TEA BRIGHTENING ENZYME SERUM. We hope to celebrate another decade of INNISFREE with our brand friends and customers. "





About AMOREPACIFIC Corporation & INNISFREE India



Founded in 1932 and officially established in 1945, AmorePacific Corporation is a leading cosmetics company headquartered in Yongsan-gu Seoul, South Korea. A continuous devotion to quality improvement has led AmorePacific's renowned research and development centre to be at the forefront of the cosmetic industry. With a great dream rooted in humanity's beauty and health. AmorePacific seeks to push the boundaries of traditional beauty with innovative solutions drawn from rich Asian heritage. The AmorePacific group, is one of the world's leading cosmetic giants, thathouses INNISFREE, Laneige, Sulwhasoo & Etude .The demand for K-Beauty has fueled up in the past few years, and AmorePacific has played a vital role in accomplishing this. Stepping into the industry with INNISFREE, and unveiling some amazing products, it has expanded with Laneige, Sulwhasoo, and Etude, acting as 4 pillars to achieve glowing and healthy skin.



INNISFREE launched in India in October 2013. INNISFREE is one of the most popular K-Beauty brands among Indian consumers. The ingredient standards of INNISFREE have been praised for their ability to cater to various skin concerns. The brand is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a new image, identity and updated formulations. Now INNISFREE has several successful stores and retailing through innsifree, Nykaa, Flipkart, Myntra, Macaron, Amazon, Boddess, Purplle, Ajio and Ajio Luxe. Additionally, INNISFREE has also partnered with Lifestyle and Nykaa Luxe stores in several cities.





