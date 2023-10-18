Missile Attack On Dnipropetrovsk Region: Number Of Casualties Rises To Four

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of victims of a rocket attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region has increased. Four people are currently known to be injured.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"According to updated information, there are four victims in the Dnipro district. These are women - 56, 65 and 75 years old. And a 35-year-old man. Three of them are in the hospital in moderate condition," he wrote.
In turn, the State Emergency Service clarified that a private house and an outbuilding were destroyed, and 21 private houses, 11 outbuildings, a car, and a low-pressure gas pipeline were damaged.
Earlier it was reported that a 31-year-old woman died. Eight private houses, a car, and a gas pipeline were damaged. The inspection of the area is ongoing.
