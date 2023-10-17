Russia establishes education centers in Africa

(MENAFN) Education centers promoting Russian culture and language have been established in Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). These facilities aim to offer local students the opportunity to learn about Russia and study the Russian language.



One notable event was the inauguration of the Center for Open Education in Russian and Russian Language Education at the University of Lagos in Nigeria, conducted by the Russian State University of Education. The ceremony witnessed the presence of Dmitry Kulikov, Vice-Rector of the Russian State University of Education, along with the management of the University of Lagos' Faculty of Arts.



During the event, Russian-language teachers conducted open lessons to introduce students to Russian culture, distribute educational materials, and present Russian souvenirs. It's worth noting that more than 50 countries, including 28 in Africa, are participating in the Russian Education Ministry's ambitious initiative to establish a network of open education centers.



In a parallel effort, a similar center was recently opened at the University of Kinshasa in the DRC, where Scientific Adviser Lofembe Benkenya expressed gratitude to the Russian Education Ministry for the successful implementation of this project.



“I hope this center for education and learning of the Russian language will be a real crossroads to exchange knowledge and cultures, where teachers and learners interact beyond simple initiation, to make Congolese values known in the Russian language, and to transfer the history of culture and values of Russia,” he declared.

