(MENAFN) A train chartered by the European Parliament to transport Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) and officials on Monday took an unexpected turn, briefly ending up at the Disneyland Paris stop. These specialized trains, exclusively reserved for MEPs, are routinely contracted to facilitate the commute between the European Parliament's dual locations in Brussels, Belgium, and Strasbourg, eastern France.



Operated by the French railway company SNCF, the train veered off course, heading towards the French capital and eventually arriving at the Marne-la-Vallee station, servicing Europe's renowned Disneyland theme park. The detour, attributed to a track-switching error, led to a 45-minute delay in the scheduled journey.



The incident garnered widespread acknowledgment from legislators and parliament officials across social media platforms, with some seemingly finding amusement in the unforeseen delay. While a few expressed a lighthearted wish to disembark and explore the theme park, others offered tongue-in-cheek remarks about the unusual situation. German lawmaker Daniel Freund, for instance, humorously remarked, "We are NOT a Mickey Mouse Parliament," on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).



Critics of the European Parliament also seized upon the Disneyland debacle as an opportunity for satire, using it as a metaphor to comment on the current state of the European legislature.



Alberto Alemanno, a public-interest lawyer and activist associated with The Good Lobby NGO, which advocates for enhanced accountability within the body, wryly remarked, "The image of the European Union Parliament as a peripatetic circus getting more real by the hour." This incident, while accidental, became a source of both amusement and reflection on the dynamic nature of parliamentary operations.



