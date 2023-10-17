Marchenko: International Partners' Support For Ukraine Unanimous

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) International partners' support for Ukraine remains unanimous, they have already pledged financial assistance to our state.

"The main financial event of the year, the Annual Meetings of the World Bank and IMF, is over. I and my team are already on our way home... Face-to-face, live communication with our key partners allows us to significantly shorten processes that would have taken longer through e-mails or online meetings. And this a great opportunity to expand our cooperation and enlist the support of new countries," Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergii Marchenko posted on Facebook .

According to him, the Cabinet of Ministers predicts a long-term, full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. Therefore, the need for financial support from international partners, in particular for social and humanitarian expenditures for 2024, will not decrease and will amount to $42.9 billion.

"Support for Ukraine is unanimous, there are assurances of funding, including from the EU and the USA, which is particularly important. We already have agreements with Japan and Great Britain. We are working together to transform assurances into concrete commitments," the minister noted.

As reported, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine has received almost $33 billion from the G7 countries. These funds have become crucial in ensuring the balance of our state's budget and financing critical expenditures.