QIIB Sponsors 'Entrepreneurship For Sustainability And Impact' Conference

Doha, Qatar: QIIB has announced its sponsorship of the 6th International Conference on Entrepreneurship for Sustainability and Impact (ESI), which will be held under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Qatar. ESI is organized by The Center for Entrepreneurship & Organizational Excellence at the College of Business & Economics; Qatar University and scheduled to take place from 17 to 19 October 2023.

The Entrepreneurship for Sustainability and Impact (ESI) is an annual conference organized by the Center for Entrepreneurship & Organizational Excellence (CEOE) at Qatar University. It is one of the leading entrepreneurship conferences in the MENA region. It brings together a community of scholars, experts and practitioners specialized in entrepreneurship, innovation, excellence research, teaching and practice.

Commenting on this occasion, QIIB Chief Executive Officer Dr. Abdulbasit Ahmed Al Shaibei, said:“We support Qatar University's pioneering efforts in various fields. Qatar University, which we take pride in, stands as a beacon of excellence in higher education by consistently achieving remarkable heights in research and innovation, and we would like to take this opportunity to express our thanks and appreciation for its interest and continuous focus on subjects that create added value for Qatar's economy, such as entrepreneurship, innovation and sustainability.”

“QIIB's sponsorship of the 6th International Conference on Entrepreneurship for Sustainability and Impact (ESI) reflects our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, which focuses on sponsoring and supporting activities that serve the Qatari society. Education, undoubtedly, stands at the forefront of these activities as a constant priority and the best way to achieve further advancement and prosperity across all fields,” Dr. Al Shaibei added.

Dr. Al Shaibei also indicated that:“The objectives of the conference go beyond the traditional vision, and thus, QIIB takes pride in being part of this significant event. We all have confidence that it will yield tangible results and recommendations that would lay a new and significant foundation for our innovation journey and sustainability plans.”

QIIB Chief Executive Officer expressed his thanks to Qatar University and the Organizing Committee of ESI for inviting QIIB to contribute to supporting the conference, and emphasized that,“The Bank will continue providing assistance to the society and the various activities that serve it, with a primary focus on research, higher education, innovation and sustainability activities.”

On his part, Dr. Rana Sobh, the Dean of the College of Business & Economics at Qatar University, expressed her gratitude to QIIB for supporting the 6th International Conference on Entrepreneurship for Sustainability and Impact (ESI), which underscores their interest in providing support for the specific qualitative activities regularly organized by Qatar University.”

Dr. Said El banna, the Director of the Center for Entrepreneurship & Organizational Excellence and the Conference Chair, from the College of Business Economics at Qatar University expressed“The conference has a multitude of objectives, including fostering research collaboration, exchanging expertise, developing policies aimed at addressing economic, social and environmental challenges, and focusing on sustainability issues, and we are pleased to find the support needed for achieving these objectives.”

Dr. Mohammed El Gammal; Section Head of Case Study & Community Engagement at the Center for Entrepreneurship & Organizational Excellence, from the College of Business Economics at Qatar University stressed that:“The combined efforts of all of ESI participants, sponsors and supporters will help achieve the desired objectives and propel the conference in its current and future editions to new horizons, hopefully filled with success and the achievement of target outcomes.”