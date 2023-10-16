Egypt Hosts Major Architecture Event 'Mobilia The Jewel'

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) In a bid to showcase the fusion of art and architecture, and to put Egyptian projects on the global architecture map, Mobilia, a leading design company, organised its largest conference and event“Mobilia The Jewel” in Egypt. The event was held in collaboration with Meraki & Beyond for conferences and parties, LVCE – Functional Art Studio, and Madinet Masr for Housing and Development as the main sponsor.

The event attracted hundreds of architectural designers, interior design companies, and local and international design firms. It also featured a global competition between designers from various fields, including decoration, design, and jewelry.

Abdallah Sallam, CEO and Managing Director of Madinet Masr for Housing and Development, expressed his enthusiasm for participating in this unique event that aims to merge architecture with art. He said:“Creativity is a key part of our expansion strategy and our vision for development at Madinet Masr, which through it, we seek to present new and innovative real estate concepts that can elevate the Egyptian real estate market. Therefore, we were keen to be present at this event, and to cooperate with Karim Rashid, who is one of the most prominent pioneers of creative thought in engineering and architectural designs.”

Lamia Khairy, founder of mobília, said that the platform has a vital mission, which is to support Egyptian architecture and restore its visual identity. She explained that the time is right for Egypt to reclaim its architectural status.