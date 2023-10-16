(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The industry innovator has announced the debut of Flagship 26, Vintner's Select Red Wine Barrel Finish, and 4-Grain Whiskey

CENTENNIAL, CO, USA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Branch & Barrel Distilling Unveils Three New Spirits, Deepening Its Roots in Colorado Craft Distillation

The industry innovator has announced the debut of Flagship 26, Vintner's Select Red Wine Barrel Finish, and 4-Grain Whiskey, further elevating their lineup of signature spirits.

Branch & Barrel Distilling, a respected leader in revolutionizing Colorado craft spirits , is proud to announce the launch of three new, exclusive products: Flagship 26, Vintner's Select Red Wine Barrel Finish, and 4-Grain Whiskey. Each addition is a testament to the company's relentless pursuit of crafting unique spirits that celebrate Colorado's vibrant distilling culture.

Flagship 26 stands as a testament to the company's evolution. Deriving its name and identity from the pillars of Branch & Barrel's journey, it's not just a spirit but a story in a bottle. Every sip is a journey through the notes of dedication, passion, and the distinctive Colorado taste. Vintner's Select Red Wine Barrel Finish speaks volumes about Branch & Barrel's commitment to innovation and collaboration. Taking a cue from the rich tapestry of Colorado's wineries, this spirit is aged to perfection in red wine barrels. The finish is a harmonious blend of classic whiskey notes complemented by the subtle undertones of robust red wine – a beautiful confluence of the vine and the grain. Completing the trio is the 4-Grain Whiskey. It's a symphony of flavors where each carefully sourced grain plays its part, leading to a well-rounded and memorable tasting experience.

"Branch & Barrel's mission is to produce the best damn whiskey in Colorado," said a representative of Branch & Barrel Distilling - and for industry experts and casual enthusiasts alike, it's clear that the distillery is absolutely achieving this goal.

Branch & Barrel Distilling isn't just about distilling spirits; it's about crafting experiences. With an open tasting room bar and a curated rotating cocktail menu, visitors can immerse themselves in the world of craft spirits. Also, the company's collaborations with local breweries, wineries, and artists ensure that there's always something new and exciting on the horizon.

The launch of these three spirits is not just an expansion of the company's portfolio but a reaffirmation of its commitment to its roots. Since its inception in 2016, Branch & Barrel has been a beacon for authentically crafted spirits in Colorado. As the distillery hand-builds its equipment and sources grains locally, it promises a taste that's authentically Colorado from the first sip to the lingering finish.

Branch & Barrel's tasting room at 15353 E Hinsdale (Cir #C) in Centennial is the ideal place to experience these new offerings. Open from Thursday to Sunday, it's a haven for spirit enthusiasts, interested novices, and everyone in between. More details about the distillery are available at .

About Branch & Barrel Distilling: Established in 2016, Branch & Barrel Distilling epitomizes Colorado craft in every drop. Owned, financed, and passionately operated by Colorado residents, the company sources all ingredients locally and distills in-house. With a dedicated team, the distillery outputs 400 barrels annually, receiving numerous accolades for its innovative spirits. Branch & Barrel takes pride in its collaborations, experimental spirits, and commitment to sustainable practices using recycled equipment. Signature offerings include Flagship Bourbon, Honey Infused Bourbon, and more. Located in Centennial, CO, the distillery welcomes all to experience the true spirit of Colorado distilling culture.

For more information about Branch & Barrel Distilling, including details about new and signature spirits, please contact Josh Hunt at or 703-343-3319.

Josh Hunt

Branch & Barrel Distilling

+1 703-343-3319



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

TikTok