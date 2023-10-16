Turkmenistan And Austria Keen To Intensify Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 16. Turkmenistan and Austria expressed a desire to intensify
inter-parliamentary cooperation, Trend reports.
This opinion was expressed during the meeting of the Deputy
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Myahri Byashimova with
the delegation of the Vienna City Hall, headed by the
representative of the Mayor of Vienna, member of the Vienna
Provincial Parliament and City Council Omar Al-Rawi, as well as the
head of the Austrian-Turkmen Society Neda Berger, who is in
Ashgabat on a visit.
During the meeting, the sides noted the fruitful partnership
between Turkmenistan and Austria, and also expressed their opinion
on the intensification of inter-parliamentary cooperation.
Furthermore, they stressed effective cooperation in trade and
economic cooperation while noting the successful cooperation of the
business circles of the two countries.
At the same time, special attention was paid during the meeting
to the issues of further expansion of ties in the field of culture,
which is facilitated by joint events.
Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan
and Austria represents an important geopolitical opportunity for
both countries. Both sides have extensive potential to strengthen
relations in various fields, such as the economy, energy, culture,
and education.
MENAFN16102023000187011040ID1107248627
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.