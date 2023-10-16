Qatar Airways Unveils Botanical Garden At Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Doha: Qatar Airways invites visitors to the“Qatar Airways Garden” at Expo 2023 Doha as the official airline and strategic partner of the event. The attraction will run for six months, concluding at the end of March 2024.

Inspired by global botanical marvels, with a special nod to the timeless Gardens of Versailles, the garden is a blend of Qatar's modern spirit and its cherished traditions, said the airline in a release.

About the garden, Akbar Al Baker, Group Chief Executive, Qatar Airways, said,“Our pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha reflects our dedication to uniting people, promoting sustainability and constantly pushing the boundaries of the travel experience. It derives inspiration from botanical marvels across the globe while showcasing Qatar's pivotal role in global connectivity. We are thrilled to present visitors with a space that reflects our focus on innovation, customer experience, and deep-rooted ties to Qatari heritage.”

The design captures landmarks from across the continents Qatar Airways connects, including the Middle East, Europe and Asia, emphasising Qatar's role as a global hub, added the release. The garden not only showcases the airline's large network but also embodies the spirit of diversity, sustainability and cultural celebration.

Stepping into the garden, visitors are greeted by a giant yellow teddy bear-a reference to the award-winning Lamp Bear at Hamad International Airport.

Football icons David Beckham and Ronaldinho also recently visited the pavilion, contributing star power and emphasising its status as a premier attraction at Expo.

A notable highlight for visitors at the pavilion is the augmented QVerse platform, which seamlessly integrates digital innovation into the botanical experience. Launched in April 2022 to widespread acclaim, QVerse provides an immersive digital exploration of Qatar Airways' luxurious interiors.

The pavilion merges natural beauty with innovative design, evident in its orchard tree, reminiscent of HIA's Al Mourjan Garden. A standout feature of the garden is its overhead maze, offering visitors a blend of artistic and experiential delight. Guests are invited to navigate a mesmerising maze mirrored from above, offering a picturesque moment, reflective in both design and experience.

