Lachin Residents Share Their Joy As They Return To Hometown

"Since the graves of my relatives are in Lachin, returning there is also morally important, I was 25 years old when I left Lachin. Today, at the age of 56, I am returning to my homeland. It is a great happiness for me to live these moments." These words were said by Rauf Abbasov, a resident of Lachin, who returned to his homeland, in an interview with local media outlets, Azernews reports.







The resident mother who moved to Lachin stated that she was very happy to return to her homeland and said: "Since the graves of my relatives are in Lachin, returning there is also important morally."

My interlocutor expressed gratitude to our soldiers who contributed to liberating our land from occupation and prayed for God's mercy to our martyrs and good health to our veterans.

Lachin resident: "People who long for the land will understand us"







"Thank God that we saw the day when our lands were liberated from occupation. I pray for mercy for our martyrs, I wish health to our veterans. Today, thanks to them, we are returning to our country. I am very happy, but at the same time, it is difficult for me to express my feelings in words."

Such words were said by Lachin resident Ganira Kyazimova in an interview with local media outlets.

"Those who yearn for this land can understand us. I was 43 years old when I was forcibly resettled from Lachin. Today, at the age of 74, I am returning to the places where I was born and grew up," the resident said.

G emphasized that she had survived the painful years of forced resettlement: "Under the leadership of our Head of state, good conditions have been created for us to live in Lachin today. We thank our president and our country".

Lachin resident: "After years of longing, today our dreams are coming true"

"After years of yearning, today our dreams are coming true and we are returning to the place where we were born and raised - Lachin. This is a historical event as well as a moral issue. There can be no greater happiness for us."







These words were said by Ibrahim Mammadov, a resident of Lachin who returned to his homeland, in an interview with local media outlets

Resident emphasised that thanks to our martyrs and wounded our land was liberated from occupation.

"When I left Lachin, I was 25 years old, but today I am 56 years old and I am proud to return to my homeland. Although we have suffered a lot over the years, liberating our land from occupation was a balm to our wound," I. Mohammed added.