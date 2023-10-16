Lachin Residents Share Their Joy As They Return To Hometown

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Since the graves of my relatives are in Lachin, returning there
is also morally important, I was 25 years old when I left Lachin.
Today, at the age of 56, I am returning to my homeland. It is a
great happiness for me to live these moments." These words were
said by Rauf Abbasov, a resident of Lachin, who returned to his
homeland, in an interview with local media outlets, Azernews reports.
My interlocutor expressed gratitude to our soldiers who
contributed to liberating our land from occupation and prayed for
God's mercy to our martyrs and good health to our veterans.
Lachin resident: "People who long for the land will understand
us"
"Thank God that we saw the day when our lands were liberated
from occupation. I pray for mercy for our martyrs, I wish health to
our veterans. Today, thanks to them, we are returning to our
country. I am very happy, but at the same time, it is difficult for
me to express my feelings in words."
Such words were said by Lachin resident Ganira Kyazimova in an
interview with local media outlets.
"Those who yearn for this land can understand us. I was 43 years
old when I was forcibly resettled from Lachin. Today, at the age of
74, I am returning to the places where I was born and grew up," the
resident said.
G emphasized that she had survived the painful years
of forced resettlement: "Under the leadership of our Head of state,
good conditions have been created for us to live in Lachin today.
We thank our president and our country".
Lachin resident: "After years of longing, today our dreams are
coming true"
"After years of yearning, today our dreams are coming true and
we are returning to the place where we were born and raised -
Lachin. This is a historical event as well as a moral issue. There
can be no greater happiness for us."
These words were said by Ibrahim Mammadov, a resident of Lachin
who returned to his homeland, in an interview with local media
outlets
Resident emphasised that thanks to our martyrs and wounded our
land was liberated from occupation.
