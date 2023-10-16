Beverage Processing Equipment Market: Projected To Reach US$ 12.8 Billion By 2033 With A 4.9% CAGR | FMI Study

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The USA beverage market is expected to grow steadily at 5% annually, due to rising demand for affordable and healthy drinks, attracting more competition.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global beverage processing equipment market is anticipated to experience consistent expansion, with an estimated annual growth rate of 4.9% between 2023 and 2033. By the conclusion of 2033, it is predicted to attain a value of US$ 12.8 billion, a substantial increase from the US$ 7.7 billion it was valued at in 2023.Globally, the market for complex beverages is growing, and consumption of dairy beverages as well as alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks is increasing. Even though there has been a significant shift in the beverage industry's ability to project a positive image, demand for equipment is still rising. The market for beverage processing equipment is primarily driven by growth in the processing industry, particularly in emerging markets, the expansion of craft breweries, and the creation of innovative beverage processing technologies.Additionally, it is anticipated that during the evaluation period, sales of beverage processing equipment will increase due to rising demand for flavoured water, carbonated soft drinks, beer, wine, and spirits, liquid dairy products (LDP), malt, nectar, soft drinks, isotonic beverages, and tea in both developed and developing countries. The National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) estimates that in 2021, the American beer industry will export about 208.6 million barrels of beer.Request for a Sample of this Research ReportIn other words, in 2021 the nation exported the equivalent of over 2.9 billion cases of beer. In the same year, it also sold roughly 3.5 million barrels of perry, hard cider, and other fermented goods, or more than 49 million cases. Due to the increased demand for creative beverages around the world, these numbers are expected to increase quickly. This will drive up the price of beverage processing equipment.The Asia Pacific region is a booming market for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, according to FMI. Beer and soft drink consumption is mainly dominated by China and India. Increased demand for beverages, particularly alcohol and soft drinks, has stemmed from the rising population, globalization, and increasing preference for western lifestyles.Beverage companies are now paying more attention to the population of the emerging middle class in developing nations in Asia, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. In order to meet the exponential demand in an increasingly cutthroat market where consumption of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages is quickly rising, producers in these regions are working to own extremely adaptable and sustainable processes.Key Takeaways from the Beverage Processing Equipment Market Study:The beverage processing equipment industry in France is expected to witness a CAGR of 7%during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).The Germany beverage processing equipment industry is expected to continue to dominate Europe till 2033 and generate a share of US$ 1.9 Billion.The demand for beverage processing equipment is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 7%over the next ten years in the U.K.The global market for beverage processing equipment is expected to rise from US$ 7.7 Billion in 2023 to US$ 12.8 Billion in 2033.Sales of beverage processing equipment are expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period."The Beverage Processing Equipment Market, as revealed in our recent market research study, continues to exhibit robust growth and innovation. With the increasing demand for diverse and healthier beverage options, manufacturers are investing in advanced processing equipment to meet evolving consumer preferences. This market is poised for further expansion, driven by technological advancements and the global shift towards sustainable and efficient beverage production." - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.Leading Key Players:Tetra Laval (Switzerland)Brawn Mixer (Netherlands)Paul Mueller Company (US)GEA Group (Germany)KHS GmbH (Germany)Dover Corporation (US)Neologic Engineers (India)Alfa Laval (Sweden)Krones Group (Germany)Bucher Industries (Switzerland)SPX Flow (US)JBT Corporation (US)Steplead International Co., Ltd.(China)Luwico Group Co., Limited (China)Pentair (US)Bettcher Industries, Inc. (US)Heat and Control, Inc. (US)North America currently holds the largest market share, and this region is expected to continue to expand during the projection period. This can mainly be attributed to the region's growing population and rising disposable income levels. Furthermore, the North America beverage processing equipment market is expected to grow rapidly in the next ten years due to the presence of a favorable legal and regulatory environment.Purchase Now and Seize this Opportunity for a Detailed Beverage Processing Equipment Market ReportGet Valuable Insights into Beverage Processing Equipment Market:FMI, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the beverage processing equipment market presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from (2023-2033). The study divulges compelling insights on the demand for beverage processing equipment based on beverage type (alcoholic, non-alcoholic, dairy-based beverages), product type (beverage mixers & blenders, sugar dissolvers, heat exchanger, brewery, filtration), automation grade (automatic, semi-automatic), and region.Have a Look at the Related Reports of the Process Automation Domain:Beer Glass Chillers Market Size : The market is likely to grow to a valuation of US$ 2,497.6 million by 2033, up from US$ 1,462.2 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecasted period.Nut Processing Machine Market Growth : The global market is predicted to develop at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2023 and 2033. The overall market valuation is anticipated to US$ 72.5 billion by 2033.About Future Market Insights (FMI):Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

