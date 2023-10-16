Zil Money Unveils New Premium Check Templates To Streamline And Elevate Check Designing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Businesses can print customized checks with their logo and design without extra costs

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Zil Money, the leading B2B payments platform, launched its latest innovative premium check templates . These templates are set to revolutionize the way businesses design and customize checks, making the check printing process more accessible and efficient than before. The premium check templates are categorized as Business, Personal, Payroll, and Premium Check templates.

Zil Money provides a user-friendly check design platform that is easy to use, even for people without design experience. Users can generate and print unlimited checks using any standard printer on blank check stock or plain white paper from the office or home, eliminating the need for custom pre-printed checks and saving time and money. The platform's premium check templates provide an efficient solution for customizing checks for business owners, freelancers, and individuals.

ZilMoney also enables businesses to print payroll checks. Users can select from the various templates specific to their preferences and requirements by adding a logo, choosing fonts, and selecting colors that match the brand or personal style.

ZilMoney integrates with major payroll and accounting platforms such as Sage, Xero, QuickBooks, ADP, Zoho, Gusto, Zapier, and Bill. This integration enhances financial management, simplifies payments, and enhances the user experience for businesses. Users also have the flexibility to choose from various payment options, including RTP, payment links, international payments, wallet-to-wallet transfers, QR code payments, and more.

ZilMoney has over 750,000 users and has processed over $50 billion in transactions since its start. Its user-friendly interface and excellent payment services have made it a leading financial tech solution for businesses globally.

