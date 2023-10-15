Navratri 2023: 5 Bollywood Songs For Your Dandiya Night

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As today marks Day 1 of Navratri 2023, here are five Bollywood songs to groove on this festive season.



5 Bollywood songs for your dandiya night

The festive song 'Garbo' is a new Garba-themed music composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Dhvani Bhanushali. The lyrics are credited to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'Udi Uadi Jaye,' which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan has a captivating rhythm that entices everyone to the dance floor of Navratri.

The 'Dholida' song from the film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will make you groove in its beats.

Tune into 'Shubhaarambh' from the film 'Kai Po Che' which fits best for your celebration night.

The lively garba song, sung by Asees Kaur and Darshan Raval, starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain is perfect for Dandiya celebrations.

