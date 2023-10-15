100 UAE, International Universities to Take Part in Upcoming International Education Show

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, October 13, 2023:

The 19th edition of the International Education Show, known across the UAE and the region as a leading exhibition for universities and higher education, is set to open its doors next week, from October 18 through 21. The event, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, is organised by Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Nearly 100 universities and educational and academic institutions from UAE,UK Canada, Bahrain, Malaysia, India, Cyprus, and many more are slated to participate in the show, which will feature activities organised in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and the Sharjah Private Education Authority. The event is also expecting an outstanding turnout of UAE academic institutions and universities, considered the fastest-growing higher education establishments in the region

H.E. Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI and ECS, said the International Education Show in Sharjah is one of the most important higher education exhibitions in the region given the great opportunities it affords visitors to learn about educational programmes and services. It is especially noted for bringing together major local and global universities, academic institutions, and guardians of students under one roof, a fact that enables visitors to engage face-to-face with university representatives and explore a slew of available educational opportunities.

For his part, ECS CEO H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa said the International Education Show offers a dynamic platform for students to meet with representatives of local and global universities, institutes, centres, and scholarly institutions, and learn about advanced educational facilities and curricula. This exposure helps students discover the academic opportunities best suited to prepare them for a profitable educational and professional future.

The show, which draws in tens of thousands of parents and students every year, provides prospective students with quality opportunities to select higher education programmes, obtain academic scholarships, and get to know the entrance requirements of top national and international universities. Among the participating higher education entities are Zayed University, the United Arab Emirates University, Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health, RV University, Petronas University of Technology, McMaster University, University of Nottingham, the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, and Ganpat University.

