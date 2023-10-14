Russian Offensive Operations Throughout Avdiivka Area Face Setbacks ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of October 13, 2023, Russian offensive operations throughout the Donetsk region's Avdiivka area reportedly faced setbacks around the city.

The relevant statement was made by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the ISW, Russian sources claimed that their forces continued to attack areas north and south of Avdiivka, and geolocated footage published on October 12 and 13 indicates that Russian invaders advanced south of Krasnohorivka (5km north of Avdiivka) and southeast of Pervomaiske (11km southwest of Avdiivka).

Russian sources also published conflicting reports about previous claims by Russian sources of Russian control of the Avdiivka Coke Plant, but the ISW has not observed any evidence to confirm that Russian forces control the plant as of publication.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian military officials reported that Ukrainian forces continue to repel Russian attacks around Avdiivka.

Referring to a Russian milblogger, the ISW noted that Ukrainian forces are using minefields to slow down Russian advances in the Avdiivka direction. At the same time, worn out barrels are reducing the accuracy of Russian artillery near Avdiivka.

The ISW cited a Russian volunteer, claiming that Russian forces can”compress the [Ukrainian] perimeter” by capturing less fortified Ukrainian-held territory near Avdiivka. However, he expressed concern that Russian generals will misinterpret these limited advances and try to speed up offensive efforts towards Avdiivka. The volunteer noted that such a misinterpretation may lead Russian forces to“beat on concrete” fortifications until these forces run out.

A reminder that, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian troops continue unsuccessful attempts to break through Ukraine's defense in the Avdiivka direction. On October 13, 2023, Ukrainian warriors repelled about 20 enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Avdiivka, Keramik, Tonenke, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Netailove.

Photo: illustrative, Vitalii Barabash/Telegram