(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Zulfugar Ibragimov, Day
Armenians are sure that if you repeat the same thing five
hundred times, then any fantasy will begin to turn into reality. If
you call something the way they want, then in the end this object
itself will be called in accordance with the Armenian wishes.
For example, they really want the war criminals currently under
investigation in Baku to be called prisoners, martyrs of the faith,
political prisoners, or something else, but not criminals. The son
of Ruben Vardanyan, in an interview with Armenian journalists, said
the word“prisoners” many times, although it is completely
inapplicable to neither his dad, nor Arayik, nor Bako, nor anyone
else. Prisoners are military personnel who were captured on the
battlefield during a war. In what battle did Rubik 'Jan'
participate, who was detained at a border checkpoint while trying,
disguised as a shabby car, to escape from the country against which
he was committing crimes? Bako Sahakyan, Arayik Harutyunyan, and
Arkady Ghukasyan are also just prisoners and nothing else. These
figures were dug out of the hole in which they were hiding in the
hope of a miracle.
Is Daddy bored? Rubik Vardanyan has been in Khankendi since
September last year, that is, a whole year before his arrest, and
now he's suddenly bored. Well, how touching, it brings me to
tears.
Seriously, David Rubenovich should have been worried about his
dad when he decided to get involved in dirty games against another
country. What plans did the Vardanyans make at the family council
back then? Dad decided to renounce his Russian citizenship, the
country that put him on his feet and made him rich and famous. He
did not do this as a sign of protest against the war in Ukraine, as
they are now trying to imagine. Nonsense. Rubik got involved in
political games against Azerbaijan and even against Armenia and
understood perfectly well what he was doing. Of course, he could
not expect that everything would end for him in such a way that he
would end up behind bars. He was sure that it would not come to
that, and if it did, he would be taken out of Garabagh on a special
flight of the Russian Ministry of Defense. But they didn't take it
out. And moreover, in Moscow, they made it clear that he had
renounced his citizenship and now let him sort it out on his
own.
Do you see, Dodik jan, how it all ended for Dad? It was in vain
that Dad boasted so much about financing the Garabagh terrorists,
in vain he told how much he did to support the regime before the
44-day war. And he should especially regret what he did on the
territory of Azerbaijan in the last year. David jan, when you talk
to Dad, be sure to ask him why the hell he made all these
statements. Why did he threaten Baku with terror? Why did he stir
up trouble among the residents of Garabagh, when after the 44-day
war the shoots of mutual understanding between the two peoples had
already begun to appear? Even Arayik and close circle fell silent,
but Rubik arrived and everything ended naturally for the
separatists on September 20. Your daddy deprived his fellow
tribesmen of the future - they are now sitting on the streets in
Yerevan, demanding affection and pity.
