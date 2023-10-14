JAFZA NAMED TOP FREE ZONE FOR SUSTAINABILITY, NON-FISCAL INCENTIVES AND INDUSTRIAL EXCELLENCE

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

DP World's flagship free zone is recognised at fDi's Global Free Zones of the Year Awards 2023 for going green while supporting industrial development.

DUBAI, UAE– Jafza has secured top honours at the prestigious fDi Global Free Zones of the Year Awards 2023, picking up the 'Excellence Award for Sustainability' and the 'Excellence Award for Non-Fiscal Incentives' in the global category as well as the title of 'Industrial Champion' in the Middle East.

The annual fDi Magazine awards, part of the Financial Times Group, are decided by a specialist editorial team along with a selected panel of experts. The awards are now in their 10th year and are widely considered among the most respected awards in the industry.

Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer Parks & Zones, DP World GCC, said:“As one of the world's leading free zones and the first one to be established in the UAE all the way back in 1985, Jafza is committed to being at the forefront of the sector. Growing our free zone in a sustainable manner is a key priority for us, which is why we are delighted to be recognised for the initiatives we have implemented to decarbonise our free zone while building our industrial capacity.

“Receiving the global award for non-fiscal incentives validates the best-in-class value proposition that we offer through our manufacturing and logistics infrastructure, world-class multimodal capabilities at Jebel Ali Port and the surrounding airports, and the suite of support services that we provide to our customers.

“By choosing Jafza, global businesses can not only take advantage of our one-of-a-kind ecosystem but operate in a setting that is better for the environment. Jafza is now home to more than 10,000 businesses, and we will continue to prioritise sustainable growth as we move forward.”

The fDi judges evaluated 69 free zones this year against a comprehensive range of criteria, including growth performance metrics, their strategies and success in attracting large tenants and SMEs, and development of infrastructure and decarbonisation initiatives. Jafza picked up awards for the following categories:



Excellence Award for Sustainability – Winner – Global

Excellence Award for Non-Fiscal Incentives – Winner – Global Industrial Champion – Winner – Middle East

fDi cited Jafza's leading sustainability efforts and decarbonisation initiatives in announcing the 'Excellence Award for Sustainability.' As part of DP World's overall sustainability strategy, the free zone is committed to supporting the transition to clean energy, which includes ambitious emission reduction targets of 28% in carbon footprint by 2030 and net zero by 2050.

Jafza's green energy projects include the Middle East's largest rooftop solar installation, consisting of more than 158,000 solar panels, which has saved 48,000 tons of emissions per year while producing more than 30% of Jafza's annual electricity requirements. Jafza was also among the first free zones in the region to install energy-efficient LED streetlights at a cost of AED 80 million and has invested AED 105 million in major retrofit projects to install solar water heaters and implement methods to reduce water consumption.

In addition to sustainability, Jafza's dedication to industrial excellence has been acknowledged with the“Industrial Champion” award.

The free zone serves as a strategic hub for over 10,000 companies, including more than 100 Fortune 500 entities, while generating AED 550 billion-plus in trade value annually. The free zone offers integrated ecosystems for key industries including automotive and spare parts, logistics, food and agriculture, petrochemicals, health care and pharmaceuticals, and retail and e-commerce, among others. The availability of ready-to-move-in plots, purpose-built warehouses and end-to-end logistics solutions, which provide market access to more than 3.5 billion people, have made Jafza the leading trade and logistics hub in the Middle East.

These accolades reinforce Jafza's unwavering commitment to sustainable practices and supporting the growth of Dubai's industrial base. With its strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and robust ecosystem, Jafza continues to set benchmarks in the free zone industry.

About Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza):

Jafza is one of the world's leading free trade zones and is home to over 10,000 multinational companies. Jafza accounts for a significant FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) flow ‎into Dubai, sustaining the employment of more than 135,000 people in the United Arab Emirates. In 2021, Jafza generated trade worth AED 454.7 billion.

Strategically located at the crossroads of a region providing market access to over 3.5 billion people, Jebel Ali Port and Free Zone create an integrated multi-modal hub offering sea, air, and land connectivity, complemented by extensive logistics facilities. ‎

Jafza is the leading business hub between Asia, Europe and Africa, connecting some of the fastest-growing manufacturing and consumer markets globally. With over 30 years' experience, Jafza focuses on long-term customer relationships, building alliances with global investors and providing world-class infrastructure and support. In addition to quality-driven value-added services and incentives, Jafza is a business opportunity enabler, offering its customers easy and efficient access to substantial business opportunities in the region.