Training Of Ukrainian Pilots To Fly F-16 Fighter Jets Underway: Report

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The training of Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets is successfully underway, the Ukrainian government-run Ukrinform news agency reported Thursday, citing a military spokesman.

The pilots, currently undergoing simulator training, are due to start flights with instructors on real planes in several weeks, said Yuriy Ignat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, adding that they will begin independent flights after the training.

According to him, the arrangement of Ukraine's infrastructure and communication means for operating F-16 jets is also ongoing.

Ukrainian pilots began training to fly F-16s in August. The training program is set to last about six months, according to Ukrainian authorities. ■

Famagusta Gazette





Author