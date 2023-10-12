Dubai Flights: Flydubai Resumes Operations To Kabul

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, on Thursday announced the resumption of flights to Kabul International Airport.

From November 15, 2023, the carrier will operate twice daily between DXB's Terminal 2 and Kabul International Airport.

Flydubai has created a growing network of more than 115 destinations in 54 countries served by a young and efficient fleet of 78 Boeing 737 aircraft. ​

ALSO READ:

Israel-Palestine conflict: Emirates suspends all flights to Tel Aviv until October 20

Dubai: 20,000 iPhones, iPads handed out to Emirates cabin crew in new initiative

Dubai flights: New all-business class airline announces commercial operations

Emirates to use generative AI for better customer experience