Dubai Flights: Flydubai Resumes Operations To Kabul


10/12/2023 2:43:42 PM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, on Thursday announced the resumption of flights to Kabul International Airport.

From November 15, 2023, the carrier will operate twice daily between DXB's Terminal 2 and Kabul International Airport.

Flydubai has created a growing network of more than 115 destinations in 54 countries served by a young and efficient fleet of 78 Boeing 737 aircraft. ​

ALSO READ:

  • Israel-Palestine conflict: Emirates suspends all flights to Tel Aviv until October 20
  • Dubai: 20,000 iPhones, iPads handed out to Emirates cabin crew in new initiative
  • Dubai flights: New all-business class airline announces commercial operations
  • Emirates to use generative AI for better customer experience

MENAFN12102023000049011007ID1107233687

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search