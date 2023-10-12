Dubai Flights: Flydubai Resumes Operations To Kabul

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, on Thursday announced the resumption of flights to Kabul International Airport.
From November 15, 2023, the carrier will operate twice daily between DXB's Terminal 2 and Kabul International Airport.
Flydubai has created a growing network of more than 115 destinations in 54 countries served by a young and efficient fleet of 78 Boeing 737 aircraft.
