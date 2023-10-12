Armed Settlers, Backed By Israeli Forces, Attack Al-Jab'a Village Southwest Of Bethlehem

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem/PNN / Armed settlers, protected by Israeli forces, attacked the village of Al-Jab'a, southwest of Bethlehem on the evening of Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Dhiab Mashaaleh, the head of the Al-Jab'a village council, stated that a group of settlers, with the protection of Israeli forces, attacked the village through the eastern entrance and the vicinity of the schools amid gunfire.

Mashaaleh expressed concern about the settlers committing crimes against the villagers, as they did in the village of Qusra in Nablus Governorate, where they killed six citizens within 24 hours.