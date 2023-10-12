Maersk To Launch New Logistics Projects In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Danish Maersk company, a global leader in shipping and logistics, has announced its plans to launch several new logistics projects in Egypt shortly. Omar Garbo, the General Manager of Maersk in Egypt, told Daily News Egypt that the company is studying the possibility of establishing new logistics areas in various cities across the country.

Garbo said that the new logistics areas are expected to be completed within two years and that the company is currently working on launching a logistics zone in Alexandria, another one in Port Said, and a third one in 6th of October City. He added that the company's logistics sector will continue to expand its operations in Egypt in the coming period.

One of the company's most important projects at the moment is the development of a new container terminal with a length of 800 meters in Sharq Al-Tafria Port in Port Said, which will increase the port's capacity and attract more international shipping lines. The project has an investment value of more than $500 million.

The new terminal will be operated by the Suez Canal Container Terminal (SCCT), a joint venture between Maersk and the Suez Canal Authority, which also operates the container terminals in East Port Said Port. The SCCT aims to transform East Port Said Port into a global hub for container handling in the eastern and southern Mediterranean region, as well as to equip it with the latest advanced systems and technologies to make it a smart port.

Garbo also stressed that Maersk and the Suez Canal Authority are always looking for ways to cooperate in various fields, especially training, knowledge exchange, maritime transport, logistics, container handling, and maritime services.

The SCCT announced that it achieved a record high of 3.7 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of container handling volume in 2021, which is the highest annual production ever. The volume of container handling on the berths increased by 20% for the second year in a row, thanks to the development projects implemented within the port, such as deepening the berths and purchasing new cranes.