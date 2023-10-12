Who is Erica Robins? 7 facts about this Pakistani Christian Model

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Erica Robin, Miss Universe Pakistan 2023, aged 24, a Christian from Karachi, made history. Her education, modeling career, and mission to promote Pakistan's culture and traditions have paved the way for her to represent the country at the Miss Universe 2023 pageant in El Salvador

Erica Robin made history. She became the first Miss Universe Pakistan and is about to represent her country in the Miss Universe Beauty Contest. 7 things to know about this model

Erica Robin, the first Miss Universe Pakistan, was born on September 14, 1999, in Karachi, Pakistan. She is the first woman to be selected in the contest from the country

Erica hails from a Christian family from Karachi, adding a unique dimension to her background as a beauty pageant winner

Her academic journey continued as she pursued Business Administration at the Government College of Commerce and Business Administration in Chandigarh

Erica embarked on her modeling career in January 2020, quickly making a name for herself in the fashion industry

In September 2023, she achieved the extraordinary feat of winning the title of Miss Universe Pakistan, an event that took place in the picturesque Raa Atoll in the Maldives

Erica Robin's next destination is the Miss Universe 2023 pageant, she will represent Pakistan on the global stage and work towards showcasing the cultural richness of Pakistan

She is facing backlash from a section of her own countrymen saying she does not represent the values of Pakistan, highlighting the intolerant atmosphere prevalent in the country

'It feels great to represent Pakistan, don't understand where the backlash is coming from. I think it is this idea that I would be parading in a swimsuit in a room full of men'