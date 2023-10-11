UAE Weather: Fair To Partly Cloudy Day Ahead

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 7:09 AM

The UAE weather will be fair to partly cloudy, in general, on Thursday. According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it will be humid by night and Friday morning, with a probability of fog or mist formation over some areas, especially coastal areas. Light to moderate winds.

A weak surface pressure system is accompanied by an extension of an upper-air high-pressure system.

The temperature could be as high as 41oC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 39oC in Abu Dhabi and 38oC in Dubai. On Wednesday, the highest temperature recorded over the country was 41.9 °C in Mukuariz (Al Dhafra Region) at 14:30 UAE Local time.

ALSO READ:

Dubai launches new digital platform for residents, visitors to source reliable information

The best European countries to visit in autumn

The Global North must follow the Global South's lead