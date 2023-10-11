Kuwait-Bosnia Friendship Group Convenes New Round Of Talks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- A friendship group joining Kuwait and Bosnia and Herzegovina assembled for a fresh round of talks on Wednesday, with tourism and real estate investment oppourtinies available for Kuwaiti nationals in the Balkan nation featuring high on the agenda.

The talks in the Bosnian capital also covered bilateral security agreements, in addition to a potential visa-exemption deal, besides measures aiming to facilitate the works of Kuwait-based charities operating in Bosnia, according to a Kuwaiti parliament statement. (end)

aa







MENAFN11102023000071011013ID1107227490