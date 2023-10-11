Cityscape Qatar Announces Invest Qatar As Strategic Partner

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Cityscape Qatar 2023, the annual real estate flagship event, announced the participation of a Government Pavilion, featuring the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Justice, the Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar) and the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC). The pavilion comes as part of the strategic partnership forged between Cityscape Qatar and Invest Qatar.

Through this strategic partnership, Invest Qatar will highlight the supportive environment for foreign real estate investors in Qatar, and the nation's commitment to promoting a conducive atmosphere for investments. This partnership emphasises Invest Qatar's dedication to supporting the national real estate strategy by promoting opportunities to potential investors within local, regional, and international levels.

Additionally, Invest Qatar will participate in the popular Cityscape Talks, a series of talk panels covering Qatar's thriving real estate sector. Hamad Rashid Al Naimi, Strategy Manager at Invest Qatar, will share valuable insights into the sector's growth prospects and numerous investment benefits during the session entitled“Invest in Qatar: Real Estate – A Safe Long-Term Investment”.

Captain Mubarak Awaida Al Hajri, Head of the Government Services Centre at The Pearl, said:“The Ministry of Interior (MoI) will be actively participating in Cityscape with the objective of offering, both investors and visitors, a comprehensive insight into the services and facilities provided by the General Directorate of Passports.

The Ministry offers a comprehensive range of services aimed at streamlining the process of obtaining real estate residency permits for investors. Furthermore, it also provides guidance on the procedures for individuals, whether they are current residents or foreign visitors, seeking residency permits through real estate investments within the country.”

Amer Saeed Al-Ghafri, Director of the Real Estate Registration Department, Ministry of Justice, said:“The Ministry's participation in the Cityscape Qatar 2023 aims to highlight the investment potential and the advanced legislative system that leverages the growing role of the real estate sector and its contribution to the country's economic development.”

The Director of the Real Estate Registration Department also pointed out:“The Ministry of Justice's participation will offer attendees insights into the latest regulations, notably Law No. 1 of 2023 on the documentation. It will also emphasize the newly introduced electronic services, with a special focus on purchase transactions. These services are integral to our ambitious automation strategy aimed at enhancing efficiency in real estate transactions, attracting investment and simplifying property ownership for non-Qataris.

Additionally, the Government Pavilion will showcase the streamlined process of obtaining ownership documents and the ongoing efforts to regulate real estate brokerage and the modernised property registration process.

Hamad Rashid Al Naimi, Strategy Manager, Invest Qatar, said:“We are pleased to partner with Cityscape Qatar and be part of the Government Pavilion, reaffirming our steadfast commitment to support the national real estate promotion strategy. Our participation as a strategic partner and featured speaker aims to highlight the substantial growth prospects and lucrative investment opportunities within the sector.”

Nasser Al Taweel, Deputy CEO and Chief Legal Officer, QFC, said:“We are delighted to be part of the Government Pavilion at Cityscape Qatar. Qatar's real estate market is blooming, with Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) poised to play a pivotal role in bolstering the country's investment economy.

The Qatar Financial Centre is dedicated to nurturing the real estate sector by catering to the evolving requirements of its stakeholders through sound regulations and legal frameworks.

We eagerly anticipate meaningful interactions with businesses and investors attending this conference and share valuable insights on leveraging Qatar's burgeoning property market.”

Alex Edwards, Exhibition Director, Cityscape, said:“We are extremely excited to have Invest Qatar as our strategic partner and of course working closer than ever with the Ministry of Justice & Qatar Financial Centre.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for us, as we align ourselves with the powerhouses of the region that have demonstrated unparalleled expertise and success in their respective fields. Their vision and plans perfectly align with our mission and strategy for Cityscape Qatar, especially when it comes to driving foreign direct investments in the country.

“This partnership goes beyond simply attracting an audience, it is also an opportunity to share knowledge with local and international investors who are excited about Qatar's potential. Invest Qatar has played a key role in shaping the agenda for Cityscape Talks this year, and we look forward to collaborating on the exciting initiatives underway as part of the Qatar National Vision 2030 project.”

Held from 24 to 26 October at the Doha exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC), Cityscape Qatar 2023 will bring together 5,000+ attendees and feature 50+ exhibitors.