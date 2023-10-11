Advantage Sport & Fitness Expands To Serve The Mid-Atlantic Region Representing Precor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Advantage Sport & Fitness expands to New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Washington DC, and Virginia, providing commercial fitness facility design and equipment.

- John Murray, President of Advantage Sport & FitnessBALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Advantage Sport & Fitness (ASF), a leading provider of high-quality commercial fitness facility design and equipment solutions, is excited to announce its expansion to serve the Mid-Atlantic Region, encompassing New Jersey (NJ), Delaware (DE), Maryland (MD), Washington, D.C. (DC), and Virginia (VA). This strategic expansion with vendor partners such as Precor, Escape Fitness and Power Lift, marks a significant milestone in the company's growth and dedication to designing innovative, customized fitness spaces for clients. With the addition of these five states, ASF now serves customers across a contiguous territory spanning 14 states from Plattsburgh, New York, to Jacksonville, Florida, as the premier provider of customized commercial fitness facility solutions in the Eastern USA.ASF, founded in 1987 by then Ithaca College Head Wrestling Coach, John Murray, has been a trusted name in the fitness industry for 36 years and has been a Precor Distributor Partner since 1993. Both ASF and Precor share a dedication to delivering full-service, total fitness solutions to their customers with excellence and integrity, a commitment which has been the cornerstone of their relationship. With this territory expansion, and an extensive history representing Precor, ASF will be providing the same Precor products that have been preferred and trusted by exercisers, trainers, and facility operators alike in over 100 countries for the past 40 plus years. In addition to the company's partnership with Precor, ASF will be the exclusive distributor in the region for Escape Fitness, a leader in designing and manufacturing innovative functional fitness products for the past 25 years, and for Power Lift, a manufacturer of high-quality strength training equipment for high schools, colleges, universities, professional sports teams, and athletic performance facilities since 1999. ASF also represents other best-in-class commercial fitness facility brands such as Peloton, Ecore Athletic Flooring, Keiser, Assault Fitness, Aviron, Human Touch, York Barbell Company and more.Key Highlights of the Advantage Sport & Fitness Expansion:Comprehensive Fitness Solutions: ASF brings an unparalleled level of expertise in facility design, infrastructure planning, product selection, equipment installation, and after-the-sale customer services . The company aims to transform customer visions into vibrant, thriving fitness destinations that enrich lives and promote well-being for clients across the College & University, High School, Multi-Family Housing, Hospitality, Corporate, Country Club, Municipal Recreation, Medical Wellness, Public Agency, Sport Training Facility and Senior Living markets.Industry-Leading Brands: The company prides itself on offering top-quality fitness equipment from leading brands such as Precor, Escape Fitness, Power Lift, Peloton, Ecore Athletic Flooring, Keiser, Assault Fitness, Aviron, Human Touch, York Barbell Company and more, ensuring that customers receive the best in terms of product performance, durability, reliability, and innovation.Team Expertise: ASF boasts a team of over 100 employees including experienced fitness consultants, facility designers, installation technicians, service technicians, and in-house customer sales and service support, who are all dedicated to designing and delivering customized fitness spaces that empower customers to assist their employees, guests, members, students, and tenants in achieving their health and wellness goals.Commitment to Health and Wellness: The company is committed to promoting health and wellness in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. This expansion reflects their passion for helping individuals and organizations make fitness a priority.Customer-Centric Approach: ASF has a strong customer-centric approach, focusing on building long-lasting relationships and providing exceptional support and service to all clients."We are thrilled to expand our presence to the Mid-Atlantic and continue empowering individuals and communities to achieve their health and wellness goals," said John Murray, President of Advantage Sport & Fitness. "We are dedicated to designing innovative, customized fitness spaces through our unwavering commitment to excellence in facility design, equipment selection, product installation, and after-the-sale customer service, and we aim to create vibrant, thriving fitness destinations for our clients in the region."Advantage Sport & Fitness invites residents, businesses, fitness centers, and institutions in the Mid-Atlantic region to explore their comprehensive fitness solutions. 