Hungarian foreign minister highpoints Israel-Hamas war`s international effect

(MENAFN) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto remarked that the conflict between Israel and Hamas has taken precedence over the Ukraine conflict in international discussions. In a Facebook post, Szijjarto expressed that, for the first time in a while, the primary focus of international consultations is not the war in Ukraine. He characterized the recent terrorist attack on Israel as a sudden and powerful event that has significantly reverberated throughout the realm of international politics.



Szijjarto, along with his counterparts from other European Union member states, convened with foreign ministers from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, forming the Gulf Cooperation Council. The summit held in Oman was predominantly centered on the ongoing hostilities between Israel and the Palestinian militant group, Hamas.



This shift in focus reflects the profound impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on global affairs.



With Bahrain and the United Arab Emiratis normalizing relations with Israel in 2020, and Saudi Arabia currently engaged in American-mediated discussions regarding a similar rapprochement, Szijjarto cautioned that the recent distressing events could potentially undermine the progress made in peacemaking efforts thus far. The situation underscores the intricate web of diplomatic relations in the Middle East and the consequential implications for regional stability and international relations.



