Global Digital Printing Packaging Market Registers A CAGR Of 5.1%, Set To Reach US$ 30,696.45 Million By 2033

In 2023, North America is set to capture over 27.0% of the digital printing packaging market, a significant share in the industry.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The digital printing packaging market is forecast to experience a growth rate of 5.1% over the estimated time, as per FMI's analysis. The industry's size is predicted to reach a market value of US$ 18.6665 billion in 2023 and is expected to be worth US$ 30.6964 billion by 2033.Digital printing is gaining traction primarily due to its eco-friendly attributes and the booming commercial packaging sector. This technology minimizes environmental impact by reducing installation waste and eliminating the need for grids, aligning perfectly with sustainability goals.The role of packaging and printing in shaping a product's identity and facilitating effective marketing cannot be understated. Digital printing encompasses the printing of graphics, text, patterns, and various visual elements directly onto packaging materials such as transfer films, paper, cardboard, and more. One of the key benefits driving the adoption of digital printing in packaging is its cost-effectiveness, particularly for small and medium-sized print runs, making it an attractive choice for low-volume packaging needs.The market's future trends are heavily influenced by the rising consumer demand for personalized packaging solutions. Digital printing plays a pivotal role in enabling cost-effective packaging of products featuring unique designs, materials, and content. Furthermore, customization empowers companies to enhance their brand perception, engage with their customers, and meet the evolving consumer preference for personalized products.Request for a sample of this research report:The digital printing packaging also helps with a brief time-to-market. Digital printing processes are frequently associated with fast setup, production processes, easy data exchange, and intense productivity. Thus, companies can produce small- and medium-sized prints and swiftly update their packaging for business and support.Several standards, like food safety and labeling regulations, drive the packaging industry. It can be hard to meet these standards for digital printing businesses as some printing inks and technologies may not serve certain requirements. This factor can restrict the use of digital printing in industries with stringent regulations.The increasing demand for digital printing packaging can be attributed to its ability to cost-effectively produce short print runs, contributing to reduced waste. On-demand printing plays a crucial role in minimizing excess inventory resulting from changes in packaging and graphic designs, promoting sustainability in the industry.Top Highlights from the FMI's Analysis of the Digital Printing Packaging Market:Countries in the Asia Pacific are expected to observe significant CAGR over the forecast period.Australia's digital printing packaging industry is expected to be the next go-to-market in the assessment period as players shift their base from matured markets like the United States and Europe.In Latin America, businesses are expected to explore Mexico for upcoming market opportunities.“The recent market research study reveals that the Digital Printing Packaging Market is experiencing remarkable growth. With the increasing demand for personalized and environmentally friendly packaging solutions, digital printing technology is swiftly gaining prominence in the packaging industry.” Says Ismail Sutaria, Principal consultant at Future Market InsightsRecent Developments in this Industry:In April 2022, Huhtamaki launched a Push Tab blister lid, a first-to-market PET blister lidding composed of a single material, sans any metal, to serve the healthcare sector. Push Tab blister lid works on the present packaging portfolio without compromising the speed. Therefore, the invention is projected to offer sustainable packaging solutions for the robustly expanding healthcare sector.AutajonGroup revealed in September 2022 that the Californian firm ZappPackaging entered its Packaging Division. The acquired company is expected to invigorate the parent company's operations in the United States, particularly in California.Mondi Plc. Introduced myMomdi, a web platform for excellent print and design to differentiate its uncoated fine paper (UFP) brands. It briefs the printing and design industry professionals regarding high-quality paper brands, paper recommendations, multimedia content, and local distributor contact information.Avery Dennison Graphics Solutions declared its partnership with Siser North America to venture into the crafter/DIY market. Siser has over 40 years of experience in the consumer craft industry as a leader in heat-transfer vinyl and an expert in modification and personalization.Purchase Now to Access Segment-specific Information, Uncover Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges:Key Companies Profiled:HP Inc.Xeikon N.V.Eastman Kodak CompanyLanda Corporation Ltd.Quad/Graphics Inc.Tailored Label Products Inc.Creative Labels Inc.Reynders Label PrintingDS Smith PlcThimm GroupTraco Manufacturing Inc.WS Packaging Group Inc.ElandersColordruck BaiersbronnMondi Plc.Market Segmentations:By Print Technology Type:Liquid Toner Electrophotography PrintingNano-Graphic PrintingInkjet TechnologyOthers (Dye tonner)By Product Type:LabelsFlexible PackagingFilms & WrapBags & SacksPouches & SachetsCorrugated PackagingFolding CartonsBottles & JarsMetal CansOthersBy End User:FoodBeverageAlcoholicNon-AlcoholicPharmaceuticalPersonal care & cosmeticsElectronic comp.ChemicalsOther (Automotive, etc.)Author By-Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.Explore Trending Reports of Packaging:Digital Textile Printing Market Scope : The market size was valued at US$ 2,714.5 million in 2023. It is anticipated to grow at 12.2% annually to reach US$ 8,545.1 million by 2033.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

