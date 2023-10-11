Liberians Turned Out En Masse To Vote In Presidential Elections

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MONROVIA, Oct 11 (NNN-XINHUA) – Liberians yesterday, turned out en masse at polling centres across the country, to elect a new president among 20 candidates.

Citizens of the West African country will also elect members of the National Assembly, during yesterday's elections.

More than 2.4 million Liberians were expected to vote during the election process, according to the National Elections Commission (NEC). Incumbent President, George Weah, is seeking reelection while former Vice President, Joseph Boakai, leading the opposition, is challenging him.

The NEC oversees the conduct of the elections in all 15 counties of the country.

Yesterday's voting commenced at 8.00 a.m., local time. A large turnout of voters was reported in most parts of the country, according to domestic and foreign observers.

In Monrovia, the national capital, a large turnout of voters was seen as early as 7.00 a.m. ahead of the scheduled voting time. In many parts of the city, voters were seen in long queues to cast their ballots, assisted by electoral officials.

Security patrol vehicles were seen on major roads in Monrovia, to ensure a smooth electoral process. Voting was also closely monitored at many polling centres by local and domestic observers. Shopping centres were under lock and key; private and government offices also remained shut, as citizens moved freely during the voting process.

“I am happy to be part of this process. This particular election is historic because it is the first to be conducted in our country without the presence of international security,” Robert Jallah, an enthusiastic voter, said.

In some polling units, local traders selling food items and drinks were seen doing brisk business.

Liberians have been expressing their desire for change in their living conditions and improvements in various sectors, such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure. The election was seen as an opportunity to bring about the transformation and development they longed for.

Christine Bawah, a healthcare worker, said that, her expectations are high following the elections. These included the provision of job opportunities for the youth, and prosperity in all areas.

“This is my concern. I want the winner of this election to bring about development and peace in our nation,” Bawah said.

The presidential election is reported to be a two-horse race between Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change and Boakai of the Unity Party.

Weah told the media, after voting at the Kendaja Elementary School centre in Paynesville, a suburb east of Monrovia, that, he is“confident of getting the votes of Liberians.”

Boakai, who also voted yesterday morning, at a centre in the Catharine Maguire Catholic School, also in Paynesville, acknowledged his supporters for“standing strongly” by him with a promise to bring about“change” in the system.

The provisional result of yesterday's voting will be announced tomorrow, according to the NEC.– NNN-XINHUA

