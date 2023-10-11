Hundreds Of People Gather In Zurich In Support Of Israel

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Español (es) Cientos de personas se reúnen en Zúrich en apoyo de Israel



The gathering, organised by the Jewish religious community of Zurich, took place in the old town, in tribute to the victims and hostages of the attacks committed by Hamas in Israel. It was supported by a broad alliance of Jewish organisations and other associations.

The bells of the Protestant Fraumünster church rang at 6:00 p.m., as a sign of solidarity with the Israelis. The gathering followed a quarter of an hour later on the square opposite the church. There were many Israeli flags there. Swiss flags were also waved, as were signs calling for an end to Hamas terrorism and the liberation of Gaza.

Speakers included Mario Fehr, the current president of the government of the Canton of Zurich, and Jacques Lande, the president of the Jewish Community of Zurich.

