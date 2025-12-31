403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ninety-Day Nationwide State of Emergency Declared in Yemen
(MENAFN) Chairman of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council Rashad al-Alimi announced Tuesday a sweeping 90-day nationwide state of emergency, citing the need to safeguard national security and maintain public order amid escalating territorial disputes.
The emergency measure encompasses a comprehensive 72-hour blockade affecting all aerial, maritime and terrestrial entry points nationwide, beginning without delay, per an official communiqué issued by a state-run news agency.
Al-Alimi also cancelled a security pact with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council seized swathes of territory in Yemen's provinces of Hadramout and Al-Mahrah. He ordered the withdrawal of the forces from both provinces within 24 hours.
The emergency measure encompasses a comprehensive 72-hour blockade affecting all aerial, maritime and terrestrial entry points nationwide, beginning without delay, per an official communiqué issued by a state-run news agency.
Al-Alimi also cancelled a security pact with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council seized swathes of territory in Yemen's provinces of Hadramout and Al-Mahrah. He ordered the withdrawal of the forces from both provinces within 24 hours.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment