(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amitabh Bachchan is known for delivering some of the most iconic dialogues in the history of Indian cinema. Here are 7 popular dialogues of Amitabh Bachchan.

"Don ka intezaar toh 11 mulkon ki police kar rahi hai. Magar don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin, namumkin hai."

"Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai shahenshah."

"I can talk English, I can walk English, I can laugh english because english is a very phunny language."

"Pura naam, Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, baap ka naam, Dinanath Chauhan, maa ka naam, Suhasini Chauhan, gaon Mandwa, umar chhattis saal."

"Tumhara naam kya hai, Basanti?"

"Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayal aata hai, ki zindagi teri zulfon ki narm chhaon mein guzarne paati to shadab ho bhi sakti thi."