Future Ukraine, Serbia EU Integration May Become Impetus To Enhancing Relations - MFA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The future integration of Ukraine and Serbia into the European Union may become a key impetus for the activation of bilateral relations in all directions.

Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Yevhen Perebyinis stated this during his visit to Belgrade, where he met with the Minister for European Integration of the Republic of Serbia, Ms Tanja Miscevic, as well as the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Mr Goran Aleksic, Ukrinform reports with reference to the MFA press service.

“Special attention during the talks was paid to the issues of cooperation between the two countries in the sphere of European integration. Yevhen Perebyinis expressed opinion that it is the future integration of Ukraine and Serbia into the EU that could become a key impetus to enhancing bilateral relations in all areas,” the ministry said.

In this context, the Ukrainian deputy minister said he hopes that Serbia, as a candidate country for EU membership, will harmonize its foreign and security policy with that of the European Union, including regarding imposing sanctions against Russia in response to the unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine.

He also called on Serbia to join the implementation of the Peace Formula proposed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

As reported by Ukrinform, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said that the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU is realistic if there are no force majeure events and additional requirements.

