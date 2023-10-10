Turkish President Erdogan, Austrian Chancellor Meet In Ankara For Talks

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday welcomed
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer with an official ceremony at the
presidential complex in the capital Ankara, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
Erdogan and Nehammer will hold one-on-one talks and
inter-delegation meeting, to be followed by a joint news
conference. The Turkish leader will also host a dinner in honor of
his guest.
They will discuss all aspects of relations between Türkiye and
Austria as well as steps to enhance bilateral cooperation.
Current regional and international issues will also be on the
agenda.
MENAFN10102023000195011045ID1107221697
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.