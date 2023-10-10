Turkish President Erdogan, Austrian Chancellor Meet In Ankara For Talks


(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday welcomed Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer with an official ceremony at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Erdogan and Nehammer will hold one-on-one talks and inter-delegation meeting, to be followed by a joint news conference. The Turkish leader will also host a dinner in honor of his guest.

They will discuss all aspects of relations between Türkiye and Austria as well as steps to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Current regional and international issues will also be on the agenda.

