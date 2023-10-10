BTC/USD Forex Signal: Narrowing Triangle Chart Pattern

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started

My previous BTC/USD signal on 28th September was not triggered as there was no bearish price action when the resistance levels which I had identified were first reached's BTC/USD Signals

Risk 0.75% per trade.



Go long after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $26,839.

Place the stop loss $100 below the local swing low.

Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.



Go short after a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $27,750, $28,206, or $28,652.

Place the stop loss $100 above the local swing high.

Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.

Trades may only be entered before 5pm Tokyo time Wednesday Trade IdeaShort Trade Ideas

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar , a doji , an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching theprice actionthat occurs at the given levels/USD Analysis

I wrote in my previous BTC/USD analysis on 28th September that if anything, I suspected an upwards price movement beyond the current range is suggested as more likely than a downwards one from the recent price action.

This was a good call.

The technical picture now has changed a bit – the price has risen over the past couple of weeks, but over recent days has traded within a narrowing, consolidating triangle pattern .

There is a resistance level within this triangle at $27,750 which looks quite likely to hold if reached, so it will probably be today's pivotal point.

Traders might look to go short there at a bearish reversal, or long if there are two consecutive hourly closes above it.

There is nothing of high importance due today concerning the US Dollar.

