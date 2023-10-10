Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. Announces Two-Day Fall Auction Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Former Night Club, Delilah's Den

Former Masonic Lodge

Commercial Lot, Mantua Twp, NJ

A Masonic Lodge, a Famous Night Club, and properties from Warren to Atlantic Counties

- Bob Dann, Executive Vice-President for Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co, NJ, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. is excited to unveil a remarkable two-day auction event featuring a diverse array of properties, including a former nightclub, a former lodge, highly visible commercial lots, and government-ordered multi-parcels. This exceptional event will take place on November 8th and 9th, 2023.On November 8th, the auction will kick off with an impressive lineup of properties, including the iconic "Delilah's Den," a former night club situated in Atlantic City 's Entertainment District. Boasting 6,675+/- square foot building along Pacific Avenue at Boardwalk Convention Hall, this property spans two floors and partially includes two apartments. It falls under the Ducktown Arts District zoning, allowing for multi-family and mixed-use commercial/retail with residential above. Property previews are scheduled from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on October 20th and November 1st.Also on November 8th, the auction will feature a 6,732 +/- square foot historic lodge building in Mays Landing , New Jersey. With its charming historic appeal and modern potential, this property boasts approximately 250+/- feet of frontage on the Egg Harbor River and offers beautiful views of Lake Lenape. Zoned Village Commercial, it presents opportunities for both commercial and residential uses. Property previews for the lodge building will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on October 20th and November 1st.“A waterfront lodge with views of Lake Lenape and a Beach Block Night Club, this will be a fun sale” said Robert Dann, Executive Vice- President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company.“Both of these buildings are ripe for an adaptive reuse to multi-family or mixed use.”Additionally, on November 8th, three high-visibility commercial lots in Camden and Gloucester County will go up for auction. Two of these properties are in Blackwood and Stratford, Camden County, offering prime locations on signalized intersections. The third commercial lot is situated in Mantua Township, Gloucester County, along Route 45, also on a signalized intersection.On November 9th, government-ordered auctions will feature six residential lots in Knowlton Township, Warren County, and twenty-four properties in Berlin Township, Camden County. These online auctions provide a unique opportunity to acquire properties in desirable locations. Knowlton Township's auction will conclude on November 9th at 11:00 AM (EST), while Berlin Township's auction will close at 1:00 PM (EST) on the same day. Investors seeking portfolio diversification, first-time homebuyers in pursuit of their dream residences, and entrepreneurs searching for premium commercial prospects will find compelling options within this event. Also, neighboring property owners would benefit by adding to their current property, which could lead to an increase in the value of the property and give more flexibility for zoning setback/buffering issues, etc.Knowlton Township, located in the picturesque Warren County, New Jersey exudes a tranquil rural charm while maintaining close proximity to the renowned Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. Positioned near major transportation routes, including Route 80 and 46, it calls for those in search of a serene yet conveniently accessible residential area.Berlin Township, a vibrant municipality within Camden County, New Jersey boasts an offering of twenty-four properties which comprises of a diverse array of options, including residential and industrial-zoned parcels. With its strategic location near key transportation arteries such as Route 30, Route 73, the AC Expressway, I-295, and the NJ Turnpike, Berlin Township stands as a prime hub for commerce and connectivity.“In conformance with municipal best practices, the township is conducting an online auction for properties no longer needed for public use” said Berlin Township Mayor Phyllis Magazzu.“The purpose of this auction is to collect revenue and put properties back into productive use.”The conversion of government-owned properties to privately owned assets is a win-win situation, placing non-revenue-producing assets back on the tax rolls, reducing municipal liabilities, and revitalizing fallow properties for productive use. Per NJ Statute N.J.S.A. 40A:12-13(a), municipalities are required to auction properties no longer needed for public use, making them accessible for anyone to bid on.In addition to these exciting auctions, Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co will auction a residential building lot by order of Franklin Township, Hunterdon County. This auction will conclude on Wednesday, October 18th, at 11:00 a.m. and features a 1.93+/- acre residential building lot located in a picturesque rural setting in Hunterdon County. It offers an excellent opportunity to plan a new home site and is conveniently located near Routes 31, 22, and I-78.Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co., a nationally acclaimed auction firm, is proud to bring this exceptional event to New Jersey. With hundreds of properties available for sale in the Northeast and across the country, Max Spann is the trusted source for government real estate sales. To access information packages with terms and online bidding instructions, please visit or contact us at 888-299-1438.Stay updated on this auction and more by following Max Spann on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/MaxSpann.

Max Spann Jr.

Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co

908-735-9191

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube