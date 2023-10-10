VANDERHALL RUNS OUT OF GAS

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) In a bold move that signifies the end of an era, Vanderhall announces that it has produced its last gas autocycle, including the iconic models Venice, Venice GT, Venice GTS, Carmel, Carmel GT, Carmel GTS, and Carmel Blackjack. This milestone marks a pivotal moment in Vanderhall's history as it transitions to a broader set of fully-electric light mobility vehicles, which will be assembled out of its headquarters in Provo, UT.

The decision to go fully electric is not merely a change in power; it is a transformative shift in Vanderhall's future. Looking at the light mobility industry as a whole, Vanderhall recognizes the need to provide riders with innovative, high-performance solutions that enable unrivaled experiences. Vanderhall is now fully committed to providing electric-only on- and off-road light mobility vehicles. Launching later in 2023, Vanderhall's first two electric vehicles set a new standard for innovation and environmental responsibility in the light mobility category:

The BrawleyTM: A four-seater off-road side-by-side boasting up to 404 horsepower, 480 ft-lb of unparalleled torque, a zero-emission footprint, with up to a 200 mile range, advanced off-road capabilities including advanced suspension, and several different crawl modes for versatile terrain navigation.







The SantaRosaTM: A two-seater on-road autocycle featuring cutting-edge design, an exhilarating, silent ride with up to a 300-mile range, 180 horsepower, and 216 foot-pounds of torque.









As Vanderhall bids farewell to their iconic gas models, the company is excited about the endless possibilities that lie ahead. Their commitment to electric and on- and off-road vehicles is not just a business decision; it is a commitment to continued unmatched performance and experiences at every turn, including:

Enhanced Performance: Electric vehicles offer superior torque and acceleration, providing an exhilarating driving experience that is in line with Vanderhall's commitment to performance.

Reduced Operating Costs: Electric vehicles have fewer moving parts and require less maintenance, translating to lower operating costs for the consumer.

Sustainable Innovation: Transitioning from gas to electric allows Vanderhall to be at the forefront of sustainable innovation, reducing the carbon footprint and contributing to a cleaner environment. Capabilities: The sole focus on electric-only vehicles opens up a world of adventure, giving drivers and passengers enhanced capabilities to better experience the world around them.

Vanderhall remains committed to providing service and support for their legacy gas models, ensuring a seamless transition for all Vanderhall owners.

For more information, please visit Vanderhall's websit or contact Vanderhall at .