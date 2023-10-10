Facilityone Launches New Reservation Software Solution: Event Manager

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Pierre Harrison, FacilityONE CEOCHARLOTTE, NC, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- FacilityONE is proud to launch Event Manager , a new software solution designed to efficiently schedule and organize facility reservations."FacilityONE's new reservation solution is intuitive and robust, perfect for facilities that need an enhanced way to coordinate and optimize rooms and events,” commented FacilityONE CEO, Pierre Harrison.“We're happy to offer this solution to our existing and prospective clients across various industries, including education.”Event Manager allows facilities of any size to manage space, resources, and services more effectively. It easily integrates with existing workflows and replaces obsolete systems, making planning and execution of events much easier. Event Manager also offers customized forms and approval logic, real-time event conflict detection, and reporting on space utilization.With Event Manager, facilities avoid double bookings, have better control over calendars, and streamline entire event processes. Add-ons for this solution include HVAC and light integration, a billing and invoicing module as well as an event registration program.Leslie Slepak, FacilityONE's Vice President of Client Services, noted, "Event Manager's onboarding process is remarkably user-friendly, ensuring clients achieve quick time-to-value. Once onboarded, users can immediately start optimizing their facility spaces, with access to FacilityONE's exceptional 24/7/365 client support."FacilityONE currently serves private and public school districts as well as colleges and universities throughout the United States. The company's diverse portfolio of clients also includes facilities in healthcare, senior living, hospitality, and commercial space. Additional software solutions provided and supported by FacilityONE include mobile work order management and SMARTPRINTS interactive blueprints.To learn more about Event Manager, please visit facilityone/event-managerAbout FacilityONEHeadquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, FacilityONE proudly serves a diverse portfolio of clients, facilities, and users throughout the world. Founded in 1999, FacilityONE's proprietary software systems, UNITY and SMARTPRINTS, offer anywhere, anytime remote access to a facility's physical assets, zones, and critical systems. This easy and effective software enhances a building's functionality, economic lifespan, and employee productivity, while easily integrating into existing programs and processes.

