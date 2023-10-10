27Th Meeting Of FM Council Of ECO Kicks Off In Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, October 10. The 27th
meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic
Cooperation Organization has kicked off in the city of Shusha,
Trend reports from
the scene.
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and foreign
ministers of the countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization
are taking part in the event.
The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was founded in 1985
by Iran, Pakistan, and Türkiye. In addition, seven countries joined
the ECO on November 28, 1992. At the moment, the organization
includes 10 member countries: Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Türkiye,
Turkmenistan.
The 27th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the ECO
in the city of Shusha is being held within the framework of
Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the ECO in 2023. At the initiative of
Azerbaijan, the theme of the organization this year is "Green
Transition and Mutual Ties.".
Participation in the meeting of six countries takes place at the
level of foreign ministers (Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan,
Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan).
In general, the meeting will include an introductory speech and
statement by Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, statements by
representatives of member countries and observers, international
partners and specialized ECO structures, and discussion of other
issues on the agenda of the meeting.
Moreover, it is planned to hold a press conference with the
participation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and ECO Secretary General Khusrav
Noziri.
