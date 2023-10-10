Qatar Attends Meeting Of GCC Heads Of Supreme And Cassation Courts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Qatar, represented by the Supreme Judiciary Council, took part in the 9th regular meeting of the heads of the Supreme and Cassation Courts in the Gulf Cooperation Council member countries. The meeting took place today in Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Qatar was represented by President of the Supreme Judiciary Council and President of Court of Cassation H E Dr. Hassan bin Lahdan Al Hassan Al Mohannadi.

The meeting is a continuation of joint cooperation between the Supreme and Cassation Courts in the GCC member states to follow up on the effectiveness of the program of“practical” bilateral visits to the Supreme and Cassation Courts in the GCC countries (2022-2024). It discussed ways to enhance technical cooperation between the supreme courts and discussed the program of visits by judicial teams from the Supreme and Cassation Courts, in addition to the mechanism for exchanging judicial principles electronically.