QRCS Distributes Food Parcels In Sudan

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Proceeding with its emergency response to the ongoing conflict in Sudan, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) recently distributed 1,000 food parcels in Gezira State, in co-operation with the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS).

The distribution ceremony was attended by Fath al-Rahman Mohamed Ahmed, Provincial Minister of Social Affairs in Gezira State; Asaad al-Sir Mohamed, Commissioner of Humanitarian Aid in Gezira; and Samir Ibrahim, director of SRCS – Gezira chapter.

Two-week food parcels were distributed to 1,000 affected families in Wad Madani, Gezira, containing food staples such as sugar, tea, vegetable oil, rice, lentils, and flour.

Ahmed praised the aid that Qatar had always been providing for Sudan, as well as QRCS' constant support for war-affected people.

Dr Salah Daak, head of QRCS' office in Sudan, said the food parcels met the needs of more than 5,000 people in Gezira, under a multi-sector project implemented by QRCS for the benefit of war-affected people in Sudan.

“One week ago, 1,000 food parcels were distributed to internally displaced people (IDPs) in Atbara, River Nile State, as well as flood-affected IDPs in South Al-Damer,” he added.

QRCS had already deployed two humanitarian aid convoys to Gezira and River Nile States, in the presence of Mohamed bin Ibrahim al-Sada, Qatar's ambassador to Sudan; and Dr Salah al-Mubarak Yousef, Federal Commissioner of Humanitarian Aid.

The two convoys delivered 80 tonnes of food supplies provided via the Qatari airlift to relieve the people of Sudan.

QRCS was among the first organisations to respond to the conflict, having so far reached out to 12 states with emergency medical, hygiene, and food aid.

