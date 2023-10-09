Israel claims Hamas may have captivated Russian nationals

(MENAFN) Russian nationals may have been amid those who were detained by the Palestinian army team Hamas, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi has stated.



The diplomat stated the comments to a news agency on Sunday, clarifying that the armies had captured a “large” amount of hostages throughout the intrusion from Gaza into southern Israel.



“The number of hostages is high. But we don’t have exact data yet. Many people mention a number of around 100. Everyone is assessing the situation now,” the representative stated. A number of Russian citizens may have wind up in Palestinian confinement, Ben Zvi recommended, also noting that there was no hard info on the issue so far.



More than 350 Israelis were murdered throughout the attack, the envoy stated, whereas some 1,800 others were wounded.



