Essa Al Sulaiti Law Firm Honoured As 'Qatar Law Firm Of The Year'

Doha, Qatar: Essa Al Sulaiti Law Firm has been honoured as“Qatar Law Firm of the Year” at the 2023 edition of the Thomson Reuters and Asian Legal Business Middle East Legal Award.

In addition to the firm's remarkable achievement, they were the finalists in several categories, including Managing Partner of the Year, Young Lawyer of the Year, Arbitration Law Firm of the Year, Construction and Real Estate Law Firm of the Year, Litigation Law Firm of the Year, Middle East Law Firm of the Year.

The firm expressed its heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed clients, whose unwavering trust and support have been instrumental in our shared success in achieving their legal objectives.

Furthermore, we extend our profound appreciation to the dedicated members of our ESLF team.

Their relentless commitment and tireless efforts play a pivotal role in serving our clients and advancing the growth and excellence of our esteemed Law Firm.

In a joyous celebration of our recent and prestigious accolade, where we have bestowed the esteemed title of“Qatar Law Firm of the Year 2023” at the distinguished 2023 Thomson Reuters and Asian Legal Business Middle East Legal Awards, Chairman Essa bin Mohammed Al Sulaiti takes immense pride in commemorating this significant milestone with the exceptional members of our team.

This achievement stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment, dedication, and exceptional legal prowess that define our law firm. It reflects not only our capability to consistently deliver outstanding legal services but also our relentless pursuit of excellence in the field.